South Africa: Varsity Cup Issues Statement On PE Pitch Invasion

Varsity Cup organisers have issued a statement following the early stoppage due to a pitch invasion of Monday's clash between the Madibaz and Maties in Port Elizabeth.

The match was halted in the 48th minute with Maties leading 19-0 .

Maties were declared the winners, as per Varsity Cup rules.

"Our rules state that if a game is stopped in the second half for any reason, the score at the time will stand as the final score," said Duitser Bosman, CEO of Varsity Cup.

"We consider this pitch invasion as an isolated incident that is being addressed by Nelson Mandela University.

"We also want to emphasise that security measures at all Varsity Cup matches are of paramount importance."

The victory was enough to keep the unbeaten Maties side atop the standings and all-but confirmed a home semi-final for the Stellenbosch-based side.

Source: Sport24