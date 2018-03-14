13 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Dynamos Assess Ex-City Striker Kumwala

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dyanmos are angling to sign former Harare City striker Kuda Kumwala as they seek to fill the last slot in their bid for the championship this season.

The lanky striker trained with the Glamour Boys on Tuesday.

Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa, confirmed they were assessing Kumwala with the hope of signing him before the end of the week.

"He is training with us and we hope to have sealed the deal with him before the end of the week," said Mutasa.

The Dynamos gaffer had identified Kumwala as an option for backup to Ntouba, whose future had become uncertain with several foreign clubs having expressed interest in him.

But even after Ntouba failed to land a contract in South Africa, Mutasa continued to pursue the striker.

Kumwala joined Harare City in 2015 after an explosive season with Division One side Hartley Academy but was restricted to cameo roles at the Sunshine City Boys. He is part of the crew whose contracts were not renewed at the end of season.

Dynamos have assembled a new look squad comprising several youths who have produced impressive displays in the build-up to the season with wins over bitter rivals Caps United and Highlanders in the ZNA Charity Shield tournament.

The Harare giants who were narrowly beaten to the championship by FC Platinum on the last day of the season, to settle for a second place on the final table, have declared they are gunning for the championship this season.

However, the Glamour Boys, who lost their final preparatory match against Mutare City 2-1 at the weekend, have what appears, on paper, tough opening fixtures trip to Bulawayo where they face bogey side Chicken Inn in their opening match of the 2018 Castle Lager campaign.

They host tricky Shabanie Mine in a week before embarking on another tough trip to Ngezi Platinum.

They return home to face Highlanders before travelling to Nyamhunga for a date with ZPC Kariba.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (NSS), Nichrut FC v Mutare City (Mandava), Yadah FC v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro),Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields),

Sunday: Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Triangle (Mandava), Caps United v Harare City (NSS)

Zimbabwe

Mujuru Urges Opposition Unity

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has warned opposition parties to guard against complacency and be… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.