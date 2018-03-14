Zimbabwe: Dynamos Assess Ex-City Striker Kumwala

Dyanmos are angling to sign former Harare City striker Kuda Kumwala as they seek to fill the last slot in their bid for the championship this season.

The lanky striker trained with the Glamour Boys on Tuesday.

Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa, confirmed they were assessing Kumwala with the hope of signing him before the end of the week.

"He is training with us and we hope to have sealed the deal with him before the end of the week," said Mutasa.

The Dynamos gaffer had identified Kumwala as an option for backup to Ntouba, whose future had become uncertain with several foreign clubs having expressed interest in him.

But even after Ntouba failed to land a contract in South Africa, Mutasa continued to pursue the striker.

Kumwala joined Harare City in 2015 after an explosive season with Division One side Hartley Academy but was restricted to cameo roles at the Sunshine City Boys. He is part of the crew whose contracts were not renewed at the end of season.

Dynamos have assembled a new look squad comprising several youths who have produced impressive displays in the build-up to the season with wins over bitter rivals Caps United and Highlanders in the ZNA Charity Shield tournament.

The Harare giants who were narrowly beaten to the championship by FC Platinum on the last day of the season, to settle for a second place on the final table, have declared they are gunning for the championship this season.

However, the Glamour Boys, who lost their final preparatory match against Mutare City 2-1 at the weekend, have what appears, on paper, tough opening fixtures trip to Bulawayo where they face bogey side Chicken Inn in their opening match of the 2018 Castle Lager campaign.

They host tricky Shabanie Mine in a week before embarking on another tough trip to Ngezi Platinum.

They return home to face Highlanders before travelling to Nyamhunga for a date with ZPC Kariba.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (NSS), Nichrut FC v Mutare City (Mandava), Yadah FC v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro),Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields),

Sunday: Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Triangle (Mandava), Caps United v Harare City (NSS)