14 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: UN Wants to Know How It Can Support Zim Elections As UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner Visits

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: John Manzongo/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa with Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi (file photo).

A senior United Nations Development Program (UNDP) officer will visit Zimbabwe this week where he will meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two aides, vice presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga, and find out how the agency can assist Zimbabwe during the elections.

UNDP administrator Achim Steiner will visit Zimbabwe from 15th to 18th March and this will be the first visit by a UN official since the end of Robert Mugabe's 37 year rule through a coup in November 2017.

Steiner, who is also the vice chair of the United Nations Development Group, will also meet Foreign Affairs, Justice, Lands and Agriculture, Environment, and Health Ministers among others. He will also meet development partners, members of the civil society and the UN country team.

A statement by the local UN office said Steiner will discuss how the UN can support the upcoming elections and what actions it can take to assist in Zimbabwe's economic recovery.

"He will also meet with a number of Independent Commissions, including the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, and the Gender Commission," said the statement.

"Steiner will also deliver the keynote address at the launch of National Human Development report on Climate Change on the 6th of March in Harare.

"The Human Development Report aims to inform policy, provide additional evidence for resilience and livelihood building projects and advocacy to address natural disasters that have become recurrent in Zimbabwe due to climate change," the statement added.

Steiner will also travel to the field to see a variety of projects including a voter registration facility, an agricultural diversification project, and HIV and AIDS programmes in Mbare and Mutoko.

Zimbabwe

Mujuru Urges Opposition Unity

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has warned opposition parties to guard against complacency and be… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.