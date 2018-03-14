Ghana: 2 Remanded in Police Custody for Robbery

An Accra circuit court yesterday remanded two persons in police custody for allegedly robbing a British resident in Ghana.

Issah Abubakari, a motorcycle rider, 22, and Joseph Lartey, 37, a fisherman robbed Joana Bingham of her back pack and hand bag containing computer laptop, phone, documents and unspecified amount of money.

The accused were charged for conspiracy to commit crime contrary to section 23(10) of Act 29/60 and robbery and would appear again on March 26.

Prosecuting, Superintendent Patience Mario told the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh that Abubakari resides at James Town, while Lartey hails from Prampram.

She said on March 1, Bingham was heading home when she met the two and another person, currently at large, on an unregistered Royal Motorbike.

The court heard the accused forcibly took the complainant's back pack containing a laptop computer, documents and money and sped off.

The prosecutor said Bingham raised the alarm, adding that the accused were knocked down by an oncoming vehicle.

Supt. Mario said the accused, in their attempt to escape, fired warning shots and also used a machete to scare passersby and others who came to the rescue of the British.

But when they noticed the danger was imminent, Abubakari and Lartey abandoned the motorbike and took to their heels, running in different directions.

However, luck eluded them and they were arrested.

The prosecutor told the court Lartey threw away the back pack but the third suspect whose identity is yet to be known, managed to escape with the hand bag containing the money.

Supt. Mario said the accused, together with the motorcycle were sent to the the Osu Police Station. The back pack was returned to Bingham.