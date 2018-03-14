Nigeria: EU Wants Govt to Prosecute Perpetrators of Violence

Abuja — The Heads of Mission, European Union Member States have expressed concern over the killings by herdsmen in parts of the federation, urging the Federal Government to bring the perpetrators to book.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the Press Officer, Delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Modestus Chukwulaka, tasked the government on decisive actions to end the bloodletting.

According to the statement, it has become imperative for the government and other stakeholders to promote a constructive dialogue with a view to finding viable solutions to the menace.

The mission also expressed the need for sustainable economic policies that benefit the people as well as promote peace and unity in the country.The statement reads in part: "While we welcome the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the affected states, we equally encourage the government and all stakeholders to engage decisively in order to promote a constructive dialogue with the aim of finding viable solutions and sustainable economic policies that would permit all to live in peace, whatever their ethnicity or religion.

"As a first step, the perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice."The delegation also pledged its support for the government's quest in reversing the tide."The EU confirms its full support to the Nigerian government and people in their fight against violence in all its forms, and expresses its condolences and sympathies to the families of those killed and injured," the statement added.