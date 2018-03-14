Cameroon: Cycling - Tour of Cameroon Postponed to May 2018

Private media outlets in Cameroon are defying a ban on political programs imposed by the country's National… Read more »

The 15th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon has been postponed to May this year. The announcement was made after a courtesy visit by the officials of the International Cyclist Union at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on March 12, 2018. The postponement comes following Cameroon's inability to host the competition as planned due to financial constraints. Presently, officials of the International Cycling Union (ICU), the Race Commissioner, Franco Fernandes Isabel Maria and the anti-doping expert, Patrick Rurget, who came to the country for the race, left Cameroon on March 12, 2018. Among the participating teams that arrived in the country last week only the Algerian team is still in Yaounde. The Rwandan cycling team returned home on March 10, 2018. Cameroonian teams already lodged in their hotel rooms were forced to leave early to avoid further expenses.

