Cameroon: Coton Sport Garoua - Bertin Ebwelle Appointed Head Coach

Coton Sport of Garoua have appointed Bertin Ebwelle as their new head coach. The announcement was made public yesterday March 13, 2018 by the club's administration.

The managerial position at the club has been vacant after the club sacked Minkreo Birwe last month following a poor start to the season. The former trainer of the U-17 Men's National Football team will sign a one-year contract with the club on Thursday March 15, 2018 in Garoua.

He is expected to help boost the performance of the club and give it the fame and glory of yester years. He will be assisted by Christophe Oussoumanou who has been acting as interim coach for the club.

Ebwelle Bertin's first test will be the day eight playing match of the MTN elite One championship against New Stars of Douala in Garoua. Coton Sport is presently occupying the fourth position in the national championship.