Nigeria - Govt to Negotiate Release of Students

Nigeria on March 12, 2018 announced it will negotiate the release of 110 abducted female students rather than use military force. The students were seized last month from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State, by Boko Haram militants. President Muhammadu Buhari said government chose negotiations over military option and was working with international organisations and negotiators to ensure the girls are released unharmed. Dozens of female students from Chibok in Borno State were freed in exchange for the release of Boko Haram prisoners. However, over 100 students are still missing four years after they were abducted from their Chibok boarding school by Boko Haram.

