Namibia: Bruwer Resigns As Omaheke U20 Coach

Omaheke u20 regional team head coach, Danzyl Bruwer on Monday resigned with immediate effect from the position due to "circumstances beyond his control".

Speaking to Nampa on Monday, chairperson of the Omaheke Cattle Country Second Division, Ludwig Nunuheb said the resignation was done via a Omaheke regional technical team WhatsApp group.

"For us it is unfortunate for things to end like this," Nunuheb said.

Bruwer was appointed coach in February this year.

In the message seen by this news agency, Bruwer thanked the executive committee for the trust and confidence they showed by appointing him as head coach for the 2018 The Namibian Newspaper Cup team.

"It is with a heavy heart that I need to inform you this morning that due to circumstances beyond my control, I cannot continue in that position as from this moment. It was really not easy for me to get to this point, but it is an important one," the message said.

Bruwer wished the region the best with the upcoming tournament, slated for the Zambezi Region over the Easter weekend.

Nunuheb said he accepts the resignation, adding they were to appoint a new coach Monday evening.

"We however will not be deterred in our preparations as the assistant coaches are working hard to work with the team's preparation for the newspaper cup," he said.

Nunuheb said they know Bruwer is a family man and did not want to stand in his way.

"We wish him the best of luck going forward," he said.

Contacted for comment, Bruwer confirmed his resignation and said he cannot go into detail about why he resigned.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave the regional team at this stage, but I had to do it. I can unfortunately not divulge the reasons for my resignation through the media," he said.

Bruwer is a former Brave Warriors goalkeeper with 28 caps.

He started his career in 1995 at Namibia Premier League team Civics and also played for Bay United, Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits in South Africa.

Bruwer was appointed Gobabis-based Young African goalkeeper coach at the start of the current season. - Nampa