14 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Lands in Maiduguri, Off to Yobe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkareem Haruna

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, arrived the Maiduguri air force base, in the Borno State capital on Wednesday morning.

The president is on his way to Yobe State, his first visit there since over 100 girls were abducted from their school in Dapchi.

The presidential aircraft arrived the air force base at 11.05 a.m.

After taking the military parade, the president immediately went into a closed-door meeting at the lounge of the air force base with the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, and some top military commanders including the Chief of Air Staff.

By 11:55 a.m., the president and the governor of emerged from the meeting. Mr. Buhari was then escorted to the tarmac to board an air force helicopter to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Journalists other than those of NTA and the News Agency of Nigeria were practically barred from filming or covering the president's arrival.

Nigeria

Inflation Drops in Nigeria Again

Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 14.33 per cent in February, slowing for the 13th month in a row. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.