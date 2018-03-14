14 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dana Air Flies Us-Based Doctors On Free Medical Mission to A'ibom

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — As part of its corporate social responsibility, Dana Air said it will partner Global Image Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in the US, on free medical surgical-dental mission for the underprivileged in Uyo, from March 5 to 9, 2018.

The airline also flew a team of 20 doctors based in the US from Lagos to Akwa Ibom State for the mission which will include providing quality care, conducting several training sessions, and laparoscopic surgical camp, thus educating the local medical community.

The programme will also be an annual and bi-annual initiative creating a long-term relationship in developing the medical community.

Speaking on the initiative, the Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said its part of its commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians which has never been in doubt.

