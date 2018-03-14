South Africa: Listeriosis - Vendors Struggle to Maintain Standards in a Time of Drought

analysis

Some vendors have raised concerns about how they are to prevent the spread of listeriosis with limited access to water in a time of drought. This follows a visit by MEC for Health in the Western Cape, Nomafrench Mbombo to the Wynberg Taxi Rank to raise awareness about the disease to commuters, food vendors and food shop personnel. By HLUMELA DYANTYI.

Daphney Mafuxwane, a food vendor from Mfuleni who works at the Wynberg taxi rank, described the daily snuggle for water to Daily Maverick. "Ever since they announced the drought, that's when we got affected the most because they started closing the taps in the toilets. We can't drink water, we can't wash our hands. If you want to use the toilet you have to pay R2 or you have to purchase a train ticket to use the toilets inside the train stations. Those toilets are dirty. They said they would give us hand sanitiser yet sometimes it's not available and you leave the toilets with dirty hands."

Mafuxwane's concerns were echoed by other food vendors who felt that the water crisis hugely affected their businesses - aggravated by the recent outbreak of listeriosis.

Listeriosis is a disease formed by...