Nigeria: Tiwa Savage and Teebillz Might Be Getting a Divorce Soon

Just when Tiwa Savage and her husband, Teebillz were trying to patch things up, there are indications that the two might be getting a divorce.

According to TooXclusive, the singer has filed for divorce. The Teebillz and the singer have not been together for some time now leading to a bridge in a relationship.

Part of this has been fuelled by his absence for social media and his stay in the US. Meanwhile, she has concentrated on her music and her son, Jam Jam.

Teebillz had, in 2016, made their family issues public when he attempted to jump into the Third Mainland bridge and called her and her family names. In return, she granted a 45 minutes vidoe to rebuff those accusations.