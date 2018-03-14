Nigeria: MTN Foundation Puts Smiles On Kids' Faces Across Nigeria

The MTN Foundation has put a smile on the faces of about 1,500 kids in 36 institutions and orphanages across the country. Each establishment was gifted with foodstuff and baby care products.

According to Dennis Okoro, Director, MTN Foundation, "the provision of basic living amenities and consumables to the less privileged is critical to the growth and development of our country. We are passionate about this and that is what these initiatives are about, making life better for the children of this great nation."

At the Olive Blooms Orphanage Home in Lagos where the foundation donated food and household items under its Orphanage Support Initiative at the weekend, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, handed over the goods to the founder, Mrs. Ngozi Ken Ugochukwu. She commended MTN Foundation for upholding its tradition of providing support to the less privileged residents of orphanages and hospices spread across the country by donating household items to them.

MTN Foundation Director, Mrs. Mosun Bello-Olusoga, noted that children's homes are having a hard time sourcing funds. "We all need to do our part, we all need to do more. Moments like these give us the opportunity to step out, reach out and show love."

Places visited include Kids with a vision Foundation, Jos; Katsina children's home; Al Ansar home, Abuja; Bethesda Home for the Blind, Lagos; Grace Orphan Rescue Foundation, Rivers; Eruobodo Centre for Special Needs Children Ogun; Ancilla motherless babies home, Imo and Save the child motherless and abandoned babies home, Owerri, Imo.