Kenya: Police Arrest Mathew Lempurkel on Murder Charges

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel will be spending the night in police cells as detectives prepare to prefer fresh charges against him.

Laikipia County Police Commander Simon Kipkeu confirmed the arrest saying the former MP is being held on suspicion that he had planned to commit murder.

MURDER SUSPECT

"We are conducting an investigation on a conspiracy to commit murder where Mr Lempurkel is a suspect. The investigation is ongoing and I am not willing to reveal more on this at this moment," Mr Kipkeu told the Nation on phone.

The police commander said the ex-MP will be taken to court either tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday depending on the progress of the investigations.

Mr Lempurkel, a former ODM MP has been arrested on the day a Nanyuki court ruled that he has a case to answer on incitement to violence charges facing him.

The prosecution has concluded the case where the politician is accused of inciting his supporters to burn down Rumuruti Police Station on July 31, 2016.

Chief magistrate Lucy Mutai put Mr Lempurkel on his defence where he presented a witness to defend him.

His lawyer William Bwonwonga will give his final submission on the matter on Monday, March 19 before the court can deliver a judgment.