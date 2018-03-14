14 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya 7s Jet Back After Brilliant Vancouver Outing

By Warothe Kiru

Kenya Sevens on Tuesday night jetted back into the country after a brilliant outing at the Vancouver Sevens where they won silver after losing 31-14 to Fiji in the main Cup final.

Innocent Simiyu and his charges touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 9pm.

Interestingly, Kenya's only IRB Series triumph came against the Fijians two years ago at the inaugural Singapore Sevens where Shujaa, under Benjamin Ayimba, crushed the islanders 31-7.

The show in Canada, Kenya's only main Cup final appearance this season, is a welcome relief for coach Simiyu who is preparing his charges ahead of the Commonwealth Games set for Gold Coast, Australia in April.

