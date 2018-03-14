14 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zac Dufty Off to a Flier in SA

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collin Matiza

Zimbabwe's 14-year-old karting ace, Zachary Dufty, the youngest driver to represent this country at the Rok World Finals in Italy, got his 2018 South Africa racing campaign off to a fantastic start with a pole position in qualifying for Round 1 of the MSA Academy championship in Vereeniging last weekend.

Dufty set his sights on the 2018 season with vigour and a belief that he has what it takes to compete at the highest levels in South Africa's competitive karting championships. Together with a personal trainer, he set about improving his fitness and strength to cope with the physical demands of the class.

He commented yesterday: "Although it is tough going to (the) gym after school, I am absolutely committed to performing at the sharp end of the grid this year."

In the off-season, he spent many hours and hundreds of kilometres practising at the Donnybrook kart track in Harare and come rain or shine was a common sight at the track early morning or late evening to ensure he was at peak performance for the start of the South African championships.

For the first round of the MSA Academy championship, Dufty arrived two days early to get some much-needed practise and testing on this very fast track.

Torrential rain over several days flooded the track, resulting in the cancellation of all the planned test sessions. This placed him at a disadvantage as the South African competitors had been practicing the previous weekend.

However, Dufty set out on Friday's first practise session with a determination to prove he is one of the top drivers in this very competitive series and finished the day third fastest.

Race day proved sunny and Dufty's confidence was further boosted by some quick lap times that put him third fastest in the warm-up session.

Qualifying proved hectic with lap times improving all the time but he got his head down and put in some mighty laps that placed him in pole position, stunning the more fancied South African drivers. With the first six drivers covered by less than a tenth of a second it is clear how competitive the class is.

Zimbabwe

Robbers Pounce On Mugabe Daughter's Mansion

Three armed robbers stormed a construction site in Umwisdale, which is believed to belong to Bona Mugabe, and manhandled… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.