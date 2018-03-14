14 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Bans Chidhakwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abigail Mawonde

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Province has served the former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa with a 14 day prohibition order barring him from carrying out any party activities. In a letter to Cde Chidhakwa dated March 12, 2018, Mashonaland West Province Disciplinary Committee chairperson Cde Keith Guzah said Cde Chidhakwa was engaging the G40 cabal and working to undermine the President Mnangagwa led administration.

"You are hereby served with a prohibition order for 14 days. You should cease forthwith carrying out any party activities. A list of charges related to your misconduct are attached herewith."

The charges include plotting to oust President Mnangagwa from office as President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF.

Cde Chidhakwa is also accused of corruption at party and Government levels, abuse of office and aiding and abating criminal elements around the former president, Mr Mugabe, with the view to tarnish President Mnangagwa's image.

Cde Guzah said all other ancillary charges would be availed to Cde Chidhakwa in the hearing.

Cde Chidhakwa was relieved of his duties in November last year when President Mnangagwa announced a new Cabinet. Cde Chidhakwa was arrested in December last year on charges of corruption by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

He was arrested again last month together with his former permanent secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga on a separate charges of abuse of office.

Zimbabwe

Robbers Pounce On Mugabe Daughter's Mansion

Three armed robbers stormed a construction site in Umwisdale, which is believed to belong to Bona Mugabe, and manhandled… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.