14 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Robbers Pounce On Bona Mansion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Bona Mugabe (file photo).
By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

Three armed robbers stormed a construction site in Umwisdale, which is believed to belong to Bona Mugabe, and manhandled a police officer on duty before fleeing with items worth $4 800.

Robson Kandenga(45), Peter Mangwiro(40) and Brighton Chisiko(30) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande and pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges.

The trio was remanded to today for sentencing.

It is the State's case that on December 31 last year, Kandenga, Mangwiro and Chisiko approached the complainant asking for directions to an unnamed place.

The complainant then left his guard room to assist them.

He was however disarmed of his AK47 service rifle before being assaulted with iron rods, booted feet and open hands.

His arms and legs were subsequently tied up using a wire that had been retrieved from the site.

The trio proceeded to take the complainant's personal items, including two phones and 80 wooden construction boards, which were on the site.

They then further used a hired truck, which was driven by Shadrek Chivambe, to load and transport the goods to Siyaso, Magaba, Mbare, where they disposed of the stolen goods.

The items were then sold to Stephen Chimhungwe.

However, the only recovered construction board was identified by Howard Karima of Hualong Construction as one of the stolen boards.

Investigations led police to the trio.

Zimbabwe

Mujuru Urges Opposition Unity

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has warned opposition parties to guard against complacency and be… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.