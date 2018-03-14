Zimbabwe: Don't Be Dismayed By Roadblocks - Charamba

Police Spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba has urged the public not to be dismayed by the resurfacing of the roadblocks saying Government has put in place drastic measures to curb corruption and harassment of motorists by traffic cops.

Addressing a media workshop in Gweru yesterday, Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the resurfacing of roadblocks was meant to protect the public from criminals and not to swindle motorists.

Snr Ass Comm Charamba said it was impossible for a country to operate without roadblocks as such an arrangement gives room for criminal activities to go undetected.

"We know there is an outcry due to resurfacing of roadblocks lately, but we cannot do without roadblocks because they are part of our duties. It is our duty as police to mount roadblocks provided they are done objectively.

We have put-up measures that are meant to ensure that corruption is not anywhere near the roadblocks. I urge the public to report any case of corruption to the nearest relevant authorities so that the culprits can be dealt with," she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said not all police officers where corrupt. She said they have put in place an anti-corruption team to monitor roadblocks.

"Not all police officers are corrupt. There are only a few rotten apples in the basket that are dragging the name of the police force into disrepute. Those are the ones that our anti-corruption team will be targeting," she said.

"We are assuring the public that we are not in any way going to tolerate any cases of corruption. Once reported, the person will be fired, no two ways about that and I mean it. People will lose jobs over corruption," she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said roadblocks were not only mounted for vehicle inspection purposes.

Some are meant for awareness campaigns.

"There are so many cases where we have apprehended moving criminals, those that go round conducting criminal activities, so we have to man roadblocks for such operations," she said.