Zimbabwe: Theatre in the Park Promotes Local Filmmakers

Theatre in The Park's newly-launched initiative dubbed 'Cinema in The Park' has opened doors for local filmmakers to showcase their projects.

Cinema in the Park kick started last week, screening this year's NAMA award winning film "Kushata Kwemoyo"

"As some might know, we have launched a film screening programme called Cinema in The Park. This has been done to afford local and African filmmakers a platform to showcase their films after a realisation that most traditional cinemas do not offer them such," noted a Theatre in the Park official.

This week the venue will be a screening of a film "Toro the Tribe" written by award winning Midlands State University student Derby Bheta. In an interview, Bheta said the film is about students carrying out a research on a suspicious tribe of people who are believed to be causing mysterious deaths.

"Toro is a tribe of human beings who are believed to be cannibals. They are believed to be responsible for the many mysterious deaths in the jungles of an undisclosed African country. However no concrete evidence has been put forward to support their existence. A group of young students' researchers decided to carry out an expedition in the jungles to unveil more about their existence but the expedition does not go according to plan," he said.

Bheta also commended Theatre in the Park for supporting local filmmakers. "I am very grateful to have this opportunity to showcase. It is amazing how Theatre in the park is recognizing our work as filmmakers. It motivates us to keep on working hard," he said.

Tickets are going for $3 per head and $1 for students. The screening is scheduled for 6.30pm tomorrow as well as 2pm and 6.30pm on Saturday.