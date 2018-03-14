Zimbabwe: 'Empower Civil Servants to Deliver'

There is a lot of bureaucracy in the civil service that needs to be corrected for Government workers to meet expectations of the new dispensation, a zanu-pf official has said.

zanu-pf Manicaland provincial chairman Cde Mike Madiro said civil servants had to up their game if they were to meet their targets, Government expectations and those of the ruling party.

Cde Madiro said this on Monday during a zanu-pf provincial executive coordinating (PEC) meeting, which was held in Mutare, where various issues concerning the state of affairs in the party were discussed.

"There is a lot of bureaucracy in the civil service," said Cde Madiro.

"Many entities and systems are not up to scratch, meaning they have to up their game.

"There is need to engage them so that they understand the expectations of the ruling party because it is the one in control of the Government."

Cde Madiro said those in civil service who were not willing to work according to the expectations of the ruling party should ship out.

He said zanu-pf did not tolerate people who were retrogressive.

"There is need for engagement so that those who cannot measure up ship out," said Cde Madiro.

"We do not need people who are retrogressive. We cannot afford to lose elections because of people who do not want to work."

The ruling party members who attended the meeting also called on police and local authorities to end running battles with vendors, saying most of the voters eked out a living from informal trading.

"We urge the local authorities and the police to stop chasing vendors from the streets," he said.

"We are going into an election and it will go against our campaigns. Our people survive from vending and once their source of living is disturbed, then they will not vote for us."

Provincial executive member Cde Nancy Saungweme cited the high-density suburb of Sakubva in Mutare as an example where most people survived on vending.

Cde Saungweme said: "Most people in Sakubva survive on vending and if they continue having running battles with police, it will be difficult to convince them to vote for zanu-pf.

"We need to engage the law enforcement agents so that something can be done in that regard."

The ruling party members also recommended that those in leadership positions should develop themselves through acquiring educational qualifications.