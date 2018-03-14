14 March 2018

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Meets SA's New President

By Chris Phiri

President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday met his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa has since scheduled a visit to Zambia. The new South African leader took office last month after his precedessor Jacob Zuma was forced to resign.

President Lungu was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and Zambia's High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba.

President Lungu congratulated President Ramaphosa for his election as ANC President during the 54th ANC Conference held at NASREC Johannesburg in December 2017.

He also congratulated President Ramamphosa in his eventual election by Parliament as President of the Republic of South Africa.

President Lungu also reaffirmed the close relations and mutual cooperation between Zambia and South Africa.

"Earlier today, I met and held talks with President of the Republic of #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦 and the #SADC Chairman, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa. During our meeting, I congratulated Mr Ramaphosa for his election as #ANC President and President of the Republic of South Africa," President Lungu said.

"I wish to reaffirmed my government's commitment in cooperating with South Africa in areas of trade and investment for the mutual benefit of our people."

Zambia

