Nigeria: Lagos Goes Tough On Schools Caught in Exam Malpractices

The Lagos State Government and proprietors of private schools have reached an accord to shut down any school indicted by the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) for examination malpractice in three consecutive years.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule had expressed her concern about the indictment of schools by WAEC. She revealed that some schools are serial offenders whose names appeared on the list of 66, 61 and 56 schools indicted in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Such schools she vowed will not be allowed to register students for this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Adebule intimated the school owners of the education policy review which the state is working on, while urging them to prepare a position paper and submit to the ministry for consideration before the proposed stakeholders' meeting schedule to hold soon.

She implored the various proprietor associations to mobilise, sensitise and enlighten their members to take advantage of the seamless schools registration policy to come forward and do the needful to guard against the imminent shut down of non-compliant schools. "The deadline of the moratorium is July 2018 as no school will be allowed to operate in September without being duly registered."

Adebule also used the opportunity of the meeting to educate the proprietors on the implementation of the Yoruba Language Promotion and Preservation Law, while stressing the need for them to ensure compliance with the provisions of the law.

She disclosed that every Wednesday must be devoted to the promotion of Yoruba Language as all activities from academics and co-curricular will be conducted in Yoruba Language.