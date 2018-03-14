Namibia: Good Samaritans Finance Burial of Stab Victim

Windhoek — Two businessmen have assisted with funds for the burial of the woman who was fatally stabbed by her cousin over maize meal. Natasha 'Meites' Geingos, 27, died a fortnight ago and was laid to rest over the weekend.

Elsie Geingos, the mother of the deceased, and who is a pensioner, about two weeks ago in an interview with New Era appealed to good Samaritans to assist to bury her daughter, but there was no response.

Geingos further pleaded for assistance over the Damara /Nama radio station - and the two businessmen were touched by her plea over the airwaves.

The two businessmen are Joshua Jarson Khom-//oabeb of Majozi Investment cc and Salomon Namiseb of Miracle Power Repairs who covered all funeral expenses that amounted to N$7,000.

In addition, they bought groceries of N$1,000 for the family.

"I come from a disadvantaged community. I worked for a funeral company and know the cost of a funeral. My partner and I went to visit the family and saw the atmosphere. It made me sad - that's why we decided to pay for the funeral," explained Khom-//oabeb.

The deceased died after she was stabbed once in the chest after a fight erupted over beef and maize meal, which her cousin Paulina Dreyers received from the food bank.

Dreyers already made her first court appearance on a charge of murder, read with provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The case was postponed to July 4 for further police investigations and to enable the accused to apply for legal aid.