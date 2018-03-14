14 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Robbers Raid New Mugabe Mansion - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three men have appeared in a Harare court for overpowering an armed policeman and stealing materials worth nearly $5 000 from the building site of Bona Mugabe's mansion.

The three men pleaded guilty to armed robbery and were due to be sentenced on Wednesday, reports the state-run Herald.

Robson Kandenga, Peter Mangwiro and Brighton Chisiko used a hired truck to cart away 80 wooden boards after they disarmed the policeman guarding the site and tied up his hands and feet with wire, the paper said.

Massive excavation work

The trio sold the boards at various open-air markets around the capital. One of the stolen boards was recognised by a construction worker and helped police track down the robbers.

Bona Mugabe is Mugabe's only daughter and the oldest of his three children with Grace Mugabe.

Massive excavation work has been done at the site of what promises to be an opulent new home in Umwinsidale, on the eastern outskirts of Harare, not far from Mugabe's own Blue Roof mansion in Harare's plush Borrowdale suburb.

Work on Bona Mugabe's house was briefly halted last year in the wake of the military takeover that forced her father to step down.

News24

Zimbabwe

Robbers Pounce On Mugabe Daughter's Mansion

Three armed robbers stormed a construction site in Umwisdale, which is believed to belong to Bona Mugabe, and manhandled… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.