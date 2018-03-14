Zimbabwe: Robbers Raid New Mugabe Mansion - Report

Three men have appeared in a Harare court for overpowering an armed policeman and stealing materials worth nearly $5 000 from the building site of Bona Mugabe's mansion.

The three men pleaded guilty to armed robbery and were due to be sentenced on Wednesday, reports the state-run Herald.

Robson Kandenga, Peter Mangwiro and Brighton Chisiko used a hired truck to cart away 80 wooden boards after they disarmed the policeman guarding the site and tied up his hands and feet with wire, the paper said.

Massive excavation work

The trio sold the boards at various open-air markets around the capital. One of the stolen boards was recognised by a construction worker and helped police track down the robbers.

Bona Mugabe is Mugabe's only daughter and the oldest of his three children with Grace Mugabe.

Massive excavation work has been done at the site of what promises to be an opulent new home in Umwinsidale, on the eastern outskirts of Harare, not far from Mugabe's own Blue Roof mansion in Harare's plush Borrowdale suburb.

Work on Bona Mugabe's house was briefly halted last year in the wake of the military takeover that forced her father to step down.

