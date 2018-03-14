14 March 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Togolese Foreign Affairs Minister to Pay Official Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Togo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration, Prof. Robert Dussey will pay an official visit to Namibia commencing from 15 - 18 Marchat the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The main purpose of the visit is to exchange views on a wide range of issues on mutual interests between the two countries.

During his visit, Prof. Robert Dussey will hold bilateral talks with Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Namibia and Togo maintain cordial relations that date back to pre-independent Namibia.

The two countries work closely together at bilateral and multilateral levels. The two countries have signed a Cooperation Agreement on Economic, Political, Technical, Scientific, Commercial and Cultural and Social Fields, which serve as a framework for bilateral cooperation.

Namibia

U.S. Funds Cyber-Crime Course

More than 40 people from Namibia's financial service sector participated in a three-day workshop that focused on… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Copyright © 2018 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.