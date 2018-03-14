Namibia: Togolese Foreign Affairs Minister to Pay Official Visit

Togo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration, Prof. Robert Dussey will pay an official visit to Namibia commencing from 15 - 18 Marchat the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The main purpose of the visit is to exchange views on a wide range of issues on mutual interests between the two countries.

During his visit, Prof. Robert Dussey will hold bilateral talks with Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Namibia and Togo maintain cordial relations that date back to pre-independent Namibia.

The two countries work closely together at bilateral and multilateral levels. The two countries have signed a Cooperation Agreement on Economic, Political, Technical, Scientific, Commercial and Cultural and Social Fields, which serve as a framework for bilateral cooperation.