13 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Revenue Service Pledges to Open Makwakwa Reports

The South African Revenue Service has pledged to submit the Hogan Lovells Report and the Advocate Terry Motau Disciplinary Hearing Report to the Standing Committee on Finance on Friday, 16 March 2018. This was after Mr Makwakwa wrote a letter to the Commissioner authorising him to submit the said report.

In a significant development, it must also be noted that Jonas Makwakwa has agreed that details and information on his personal tax affairs related to the investigation on this matter be divulged and shared with the Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene, SCOF Chairman, Yunus Carrim and members of his committee.

SARS recently wrote to the SCOF Chair to convene a panel of legal experts to advise Parliament, Financial Intelligence Centre and SARS to find legal counsel on the matter.

SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane read directly from an 11 March 2018 letter submitted by Makwakwa where he conceded that his tax audit reports can be shared with the Minister and SCOF.

SARS has also noted media reports about the alleged link between Makwakwa and NCIS, one of the 8 agencies appointed through a legitimate procurement process for debt collection of over R16.6-billion of outstanding debt owed to SARS.

SARS will immediately investigate the matter for a speedy and concise resolution of the matter.

In fact, SARS views this allegation in a serious light and will immediately investigate the matter. SARS wishes to state that should any wrong doing be found on the said allegations, SARS will act swiftly, without fear or favour.

SARS' 14000 men and women remain focused and highly energised to reach their reviewed revenue target of R1.217-billion before the end of March 2018, difficult as it may be.

SARS wishes to reiterate that this development marks a significant turning point that will contribute to the speedy resolution of the matter.

