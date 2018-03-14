Ethiopia: Japanese Companies Keen to Invest in Pharmaceutical Sector

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) revealed that Japanese companies have keen interest to invest in the pharmaceutical sector in Ethiopia in close partnership with Ethiopian companies.

This was stated at business to business talk held yesterday with Japanese delegation led by Ambassador Shin- Ichi and ROHOTO, manufacturer and marketer of pharmaceutical products companies.

According to Araya Gebregziabher, Business Promotion Directorate Director to MoFA , Japan's number one eye care company has finalized its preparation to commence production of eye and skin care products in collaboration with Ministry of Health and other local business ventures.

"Using Ethiopia's free trade opportunity, the companies has planed to export products to neighbor countries like Kenya, Tanzania and south Africa by creating business venture ties with local companies." He said

Suna Yan, Deputy General Manager to Global Business Development, Japan on her part said that the main aim of the Company for investing in Ethiopia is to contribute its share in reducing the causes of blindness and skin care situations in Ethiopia through producing quality eye drops and skin care products.

"In Ethiopia, there is conducive business opportunity in the pharmaceutical sector. We also believe that we have the ability and resource to contribute in alleviating blindness in the country," she said

The delegation will visit Kilinto Industrial Park to share experience in technology transformation and further, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

Established in 1899, RHOTO Eye Drops Company is also awarded Guinness World Record 2016 Certificate for its eye care products.