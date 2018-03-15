Nigeria: Doctors' Strike - We Will Adopt Holistic Approach to Health Sector Reforms - Edo Govt

Worried by the recurring strike actions by medical doctors and other workers in the health sector, the Edo State government said work on a holistic plan for workers in the sector has reached advanced stage.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the health sector is a major pillar of the government's overall policy framework for the state and appealed to the striking workers to be patient with the state government.

Osagie said: "The Edo State Government is adopting a holistic approach to the reform of the health sector in the state. We urge the health professionals to exercise some patience as hasty and tokenistic efforts cannot produce the high standard of healthcare which the Obaseki-led government has envisioned for Edo people.

"The plans have been made and partners are being sourced, and in good time, the results will manifest."

He added that the governor has tremendous respect for health workers and will not turn a deaf ear to issues that affect their welfare.

"As you are aware, Governor Obaseki is passionate about getting the health sector to contribute significantly to his administration's overall goal. This informs his personal involvement in health care programmes, from immunisation to the distribution of long lasting insecticidal nets and the commitment to the construction of primary health care centres across the state."

The governor's aide assured that the health sector will receive more than the usual attention in the months that will follow the unveiling of the reforms for the sector.