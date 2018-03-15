Egypt: Outrage At Death Sentence Against Egyptian Photographer

Photo: Wikipedia

Mahmoud Abou Zeid

Cairo — HUMAN rights experts have condemned the decision by Egyptian courts to seek a death sentence against acclaimed photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid, who was arrested while covering anti-government protests.

Zeid was arrested in August 2013 while covering clashes between Egyptian security forces and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

He has been charged with weapons possession and murder, among others and remains in detention.

United Nation rights experts criticized the call by a prosecutor for capital punishment against Zeid.

"Calling for the death penalty after unfair procedures is unacceptable," the experts jointly stated.

The experts include David Kaye, Agnes Callamard, Michel Forst and José Antonio Guevara Bermúdez.

They said the call for the death sentence was an abuse of legal duties as well as a violation of international law.

"The imposition of the death penalty under such conditions will amount to an arbitrary deprivation of life," said the experts.

In 2016, the UN recommended that Zeid be released and awarded the right to seek compensation.

Egyptian authorities defied the recommendation.

In January, UN experts called on Egypt to halt all pending executions following repeated allegations of unfair trials.

"Journalists and media workers covering protests should not be criminalised for their professional duties and they certainly should not be facing the death penalty for doing so," said the experts.

A crackdown on media has intensified in recent weeks ahead of general elections set for the end of March.