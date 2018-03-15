14 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IMF Approves Extension of a Sh151bn Precautionary Facility

Photo: International Monetary Fund

Washington — The International Monetary Fund Executive Board has approved a 6-month extension of a Sh151 billion Stand-By Arrangement to cushion the country against external shocks.

IMF says the extension will allow time to complete the outstanding reviews which were delayed due to a prolonged election period.

Completion of the reviews will enable Kenya access the funds available under the precautionary arrangement.

IMF is keen to see the implementation of policies that will reduce the fiscal deficit and substantially modify interest controls.

The facility was initially approved in 2016 and was set to expire end of March.

