14 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Okays Five Herbal Medicines

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Herieth Makwetta & Elizabeth Joseph

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday approved five herbal medicines, which will now be formally used in public hospitals for treating various diseases.

One of the medicines include "Ujana", which is renowned for treating sexual dysfunction in men who experience erectile dysfunction (ED). Other medicines include IH Moon, Colloidal Silver, Sudhi and Vatari.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the Registrar of the Alternative Health Practices Council of Tanzania (AHPCT), Dr Ruth Suza said that the five herbal medicines were examined and verified by the Government Chemist Laboratory Agency.

Earlier, at the same occasion, the Deputy Minister of the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile directed all traditional healers countrywide to stop marketing unverified herbal medicines and called on them to remove their posters in various streets. "I encourage traditional healers to stop engaging in unlawful activities,

"I therefore urge them to remove posters in the streets which indicate a list of traditional and alternative medicines," he said.

