Kenya: Kerr - No, I'm Not Quitting Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has been forced to reaffirming his commitment to the club by a section of his followers on social media.

This is after the Englishman posted a message suggesting he was about to quit the club.

But on Tuesday the 51-year-old couch sought to allay the fears with a tweet expressing his gratitude to the players, staff and club management for the opportunity to work at K'Ogalo.

Erokamano Asante Sana K'Ogalo for an amazing adventure. To my players Staff and Chairman I Thank you for the opportunity to work for and with you. the Fans are amazing Gorrrrr Gorrrrr Mahia K'Ogalo

Understandably, this tweet elicited mixed reactions from Kerr's followers on the social media platform.

Have you left???

No

Bwana coach you want to give us heartbreak. Expound on this tweet

Sigh for a second there I thought it was a goodbye message..rit kanyo baba

Thought u were leaving. Sounds like goodbye msg... I almost collapsed.. Please just stay

Despite financial challenges currently dogging the club, Kerr has enjoyed a stellar stint with the Kenyan champions since he was hired in June 2017.

He led the team to reclaim the league title from Tusker last season, and has since overseen a brilliant start this term, with the side top of the league after standings after six rounds of matches.

The team is also chasing a slot in the money spinning stage of the Caf Africa Champions League with the decisive match against Tunisian giants Esperance slated for this weekend.