15 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Taekwondo Teams Up Preps Ahead of African Meet

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

Rwanda Taekwondo Federation president Placide Bagabo has tipped the national team to win medals at the forthcoming African Taekwondo Championship, scheduled for March 28 - April 1 in Agidir, Morocco.

During the same period, Agidir will also host the 3rd African Para Taekwondo Championships. Rwanda is set to field athletes in both competitions.

The national teams, under the tutelage of Irene Bagire (as head coach), and Boniface Mbonigaba (assistant), are training everyday at Amahoro National Stadium ahead of departure to Morocco on March 24.

Rwanda will be represented by a total 14 players (eight in the able-bodied taekwondo championships, and six in Para-taekwondo).

At the 2016 edition of African Taekwondo Championships staged in Cairo, Egypt, Rwanda won five bronze medals.

Parfait Hakizimana, a Burundian refugee from Mahama Camp, is part of the Para-taekwondo team. He will be coached by Gemma Ingabire. Rwanda will be fielding a refugee team in an international competition for the first time.

The 8-member taekwondo team comprises four men and four female players, while the para-taekwondo team includes five men and one woman.

Full Teams:

Taekwondo:Benoit Kayitare (captain), Savio Nizeyimana, Vincent Munyakazi, Moussa Twizeymana, Delphine Uwababyeyi, Raissa Umurerwa, Aline Ndacyayisenga and Benise Uwase

Para Taekwondo:Jean de la Croix Nikwigize, Consolee Rukundo, Jean Claude Niringiyimana, Jean Marie Vianney Bizumuremyi, Parfait Hakizimana and Jean Pierre Manirakiza

Rwanda

Scientists Decry Low Number of Girls Taking Science Courses

Scientists have called on education stakeholders, including parents and teachers, to rally young girls to pursue… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.