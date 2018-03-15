Rwanda: Taekwondo Teams Up Preps Ahead of African Meet

Rwanda Taekwondo Federation president Placide Bagabo has tipped the national team to win medals at the forthcoming African Taekwondo Championship, scheduled for March 28 - April 1 in Agidir, Morocco.

During the same period, Agidir will also host the 3rd African Para Taekwondo Championships. Rwanda is set to field athletes in both competitions.

The national teams, under the tutelage of Irene Bagire (as head coach), and Boniface Mbonigaba (assistant), are training everyday at Amahoro National Stadium ahead of departure to Morocco on March 24.

Rwanda will be represented by a total 14 players (eight in the able-bodied taekwondo championships, and six in Para-taekwondo).

At the 2016 edition of African Taekwondo Championships staged in Cairo, Egypt, Rwanda won five bronze medals.

Parfait Hakizimana, a Burundian refugee from Mahama Camp, is part of the Para-taekwondo team. He will be coached by Gemma Ingabire. Rwanda will be fielding a refugee team in an international competition for the first time.

The 8-member taekwondo team comprises four men and four female players, while the para-taekwondo team includes five men and one woman.

Full Teams:

Taekwondo:Benoit Kayitare (captain), Savio Nizeyimana, Vincent Munyakazi, Moussa Twizeymana, Delphine Uwababyeyi, Raissa Umurerwa, Aline Ndacyayisenga and Benise Uwase

Para Taekwondo:Jean de la Croix Nikwigize, Consolee Rukundo, Jean Claude Niringiyimana, Jean Marie Vianney Bizumuremyi, Parfait Hakizimana and Jean Pierre Manirakiza