Lindi — The government has released Sh6.2 billion to undertake 13 health projects in Lindi Region.

That will involve constructing or rehabilitating health facilities, regional commissioner Godfrey Zambi told reporters.

He said the projects would be carried out in Kilwa, Liwale, Ruangwa, Lindi Rural, Nachingwea and Lindi Municipality.

According to him, Kilwa District has got Sh1.4 billion and its three wards -- Tingi, Masoko and Pande - will benefit from it.

Ruangwa has got Sh1.3 billion for implementing projects at Mbekenyera, Mkowe and Mandawa wards. Similar projects will be undertaken at Kibutuka and Mpengele in Liwale District.

Lindi Municipality has been provided with Sh1.1 billion for constructing a health centre at Mnazi-Mmoja Ward.

Lindi Rural has received Sh1 billion while Nachingwea has been given Sh400 million for construction of a health centre. According to him, more funds have been released this year for health projects than in 2017.