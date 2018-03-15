Kenya Police Foiled Al-Shabaab Plot to Bring Down Govt Buildings

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has revealed that government and judiciary buildings were targetted in a foiled Al Shabaab plot.

Boinnet said investigations into a explosive-packed vehicle recovered in Marsabit last month, have led to four arrests; of two suspects found in the vicinity of the vehicle and two other "facilitators" in Nairobi, all of them Kenyan.

In addition to 85 kilos of TNT, 5 AK47 rifles were also recovered, 36 grenades and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Which were paraded together with Al Shabaab paraphernalia at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters on Wednesday.