Photo: Felix Ainebyoona/Daily Monitor

The note left by the dead man.

Police in Mbarara District in Western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which an Eritrean national with a Swedish passport passport reportedly committed suicide in a guesthouse.

The body of the man only identified as Moussi Woldehaimanox was reportedly found hanging on a rope in one of the rooms of Sunshine guesthouse in Mbarara.

The OC CID Mbarara central police station, Mr Bosco Mutabazi confirmed the incident saying he was contacted by the lodge managers who told him that a man had died in one of their rooms.

"Today at around 11:00am we were called at Sunshine guest house that a white man had died in the room. We rushed with our team of forensic investigators and indeed found the person dead in the room. He was hanging on a rope tied on one of the windows. He is called Moussi. He is Eritrean but he uses Swedish passport," Mr Mutabazi said.

Mr Mutabazi added that the deceased left a note in the room apologizing to the lodge managers for the mess (committing suicide) as well as informing them that some of his colleagues would come from Kansanga, a Kampala suburb, to collect his belongings.

One of the notes read: "Dear staff of this guesthouse, I'm sorry for the mess, but you need to have my full name and address incase."

Name: Mussie Woldehaimanox

Address: Kasanga, Kampala

Citizen: Sweden

Tel no: 0758672702"

The body was taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.

"As of now, what we only know is that the person hanged himself. However, that's not conclusive until a postmortem has been done to establish the actual cause of his death," Mr Mutabazi said.