Kenya: Kerr Wants Gor Charges to 'Arouse the Sevilla Spirit'

Nairobi — Being a Manchester United supporter himself, Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr was pained when the Red Devils were ousted from the UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 loss to Spanish side Sevilla on Tuesday night at Old Trafford.

However, the British tactician who led Gor to their record 16th Kenyan Premier League (KPL) crown last season picked up some bit of motivation in the midst of that disappointment.

He now wants his charges to exhibit the same spirit when they travel to Tunisia on Thursday night for their CAF Champions League tie against Esperance.

"I have played at that stadium (Old Trafford) several times before as a player and it has one of the most intimidating atmospheres ever. Watching Sevilla yesterday, they went in with no fear playing attacking football and caused Man United problems despite that kind of atmosphere," Kerr told Capital Sport.

"That's the same situation we find ourselves in because we are going to a hostile environment in Tunis where no one expects us to win. We have to do exactly what Sevilla did at Manchester United. We have to forget about the intimidating atmosphere and go get a result," added the tactician.

K'Ogalo travel Tunis carrying a 0-0 draw from the first leg in Machakos and in the least, they will need any kind of a scoring draw to progress to the group stages for the first time since 1993 when they reached the quarter finals of the CAF Cup.

Kerr is confident that his Gor Mahia side will be able to get a positive result against the side that slapped them with a 5-0 defeat the last time they played in Tunis, four years ago in 2014.

"We don't care what happened four years ago. We have a new opportunity and we will make use of it. I am immensely under pressure to deliver and I believe that I can do it. I believe in my ability, I believe in the ability of my players," the coach added.

-Game rescheduled-

The match was initially set to be played on Saturday but was moved to Sunday, effectively meaning Gor changed their travel plans. Despite the change of date without notice, Kerr says they will not be distracted.

"Obviously they are trying to destabilize us with these small details, but we have our focus on. We need to go there and play without fear and show that we are also a good team," added the tactician.

Meanwhile, he has admitted that the team has found it tough in terms of preparations since the start of the season due to lack of sponsorship and he hopes that the situation will be solved soon.

"It has been very tough because obviously we understand what the club is going through and I respect my chairman a lot because he has done a lot to stabilize the situation. But we should have been preparing in better circumstances but all in all we have to do with the situation. Hopefully it gets better for us," the coach further noted.