14 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Finance Ministry to Issue Over Akz 656 Billion in Treasury Bonds

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, has authorised the issuing of treasury bonds in a total value of 656.1 billion kwanzas (AKZ) aiming for the regularisation of budgetary indebtedness pending from previous General State Budgets.

According to a presidential executive order this bond issue is intended to cover governmental debts from the budgetary exercises of the years that go from 2011 to 2017.

This process, according to the document, is to be conducted by the Finance Ministry, in the person of the incumbent minister.

On a different executive order, the Angolan President has authorised the Finance minister to issue treasury bills up to the limits mandated by the 2018 General State Budget (OGE).

