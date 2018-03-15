14 March 2018

Angola: Afro Cup - Petro Coach Pledges to Play On Attack

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda head coach, Beto Bianchi, said on Tuesday, his team will play on attack when they face South Africa's Super Sport United, due to the goalless draw they conceded at home.

The coach, who was speaking in a pre-match press conference of the CAF cup group qualifiers, said the result reached at home is a treacherous one, although it favors the Angolan team, should they record a draw with goal would enable them to progress to the next stage of the competition.

However, he underscored that his team will privilege the attack and try to finish all the goals opportunities they will have in the match.

