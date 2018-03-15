13 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - Académica and Domant Open 6th Round

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The teams of Académica do Lobito and Domant FC do Bengo are plying this Tuesday at 3:30 p.m, at the stadium of Buraco, in the opening of the sixth round of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2018).

Académica and Domant have the same number of points (seven), with advantage to the representatives of Bengo who occupy the fifth position, while Académica are at ninth place.

However, the highlight matches between Kabuscop do Palanca and Petro de Luanda and Sporting de Cabinda and 1º de Agosto are postponed sine die, due to the involvement of Petro and 1º de Agosto in the African cups.

On Wednesday, the round will continue with the matches Kuando Kubango FC - Recreativo da Caála, JGM - Libolo, Progresso do Sambizanga - Sagrada Esperança and 1º de Maio - Interclube.

On Thursday, the day is reserved for the match between FC Bravos do Maquis and Desportivo da Huíla.

Interclube lead the championship with 13 points, followed by Kabuscorp and Libolo, both with ninepoints.

Angola

Finance Ministry to Issue Over U.S$3 Million in Treasury Bonds

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, has authorised the issuing of treasury bonds in a total value of… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.