Luanda — The teams of Académica do Lobito and Domant FC do Bengo are plying this Tuesday at 3:30 p.m, at the stadium of Buraco, in the opening of the sixth round of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2018).

Académica and Domant have the same number of points (seven), with advantage to the representatives of Bengo who occupy the fifth position, while Académica are at ninth place.

However, the highlight matches between Kabuscop do Palanca and Petro de Luanda and Sporting de Cabinda and 1º de Agosto are postponed sine die, due to the involvement of Petro and 1º de Agosto in the African cups.

On Wednesday, the round will continue with the matches Kuando Kubango FC - Recreativo da Caála, JGM - Libolo, Progresso do Sambizanga - Sagrada Esperança and 1º de Maio - Interclube.

On Thursday, the day is reserved for the match between FC Bravos do Maquis and Desportivo da Huíla.

Interclube lead the championship with 13 points, followed by Kabuscorp and Libolo, both with ninepoints.