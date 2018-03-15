Uganda: Rain Pounds Mbarara As Police, Red Cross Rush to Rwizi Arch Hotel

Mbarara, Uganda — Police and the Red Cross have been called to Rwizi Arch Hotel in Mbarara town, where reports indicate a shelter collapsed and trapped several people after Wednesday's heavy rains in the region.

The Rwizi Arch Hotel is one of the most popular entertainment spots in the western Uganda town.

The incident, whose details police is yet to confirm, comes two years after a huge fire outbreak at the Rwizi Arch Hotel that destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

Other reports from the Mbarara area indicate several people in the Rwebikona area have drowned.