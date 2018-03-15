14 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kigali Photography Centre Comes of Age

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Opobo

Three months ago, the Kigali Centre For Photography (KCFP) opened its doors to the public. Located in Kacyiru behind the American Embassy, the centre is the brainchild of Rwandan freelance photographer Jacques Nkinzingabo. The December 10 opening also doubled as a joint photo exhibition -Agahugu Gato (Little Country).

Three months on, a lot more has happened at the centre from photography workshops, portfolio reviews, to artist talks.

In February, Nigerian documentary photographer Tom Saater facilitated a workshop and artist talk at the centre, as did Ned Castle, an ethnographic documentarian based in the Northeast U.S. Mark Ludak, an American photographer and art teacher at the University of New Jersey also shared his 30 year photography journey.

The latest activity was a workshop by Christian Peter, a Switzerland-based travel photographer who specializes in landscape and travel photography. Peter introduced participants to the vintage Polaroid SX-70 vintage camera. The workshop closed on Saturday March 10. Organised by the Goethe Institute Kigali and Partnership Jumelage, the workshop drew seven local photographers to work on projects about places/things they like or dislike, and what the meaning of home using the vintage camera.

"We don't want to limit this space to only photographers, but also people that are interested in photography should come and learn what the photographers are doing and how they do it and what their personal story is, because at the end of the day people need to know each other," Nkinzingabo explained.

"I'm still pushing and trying to convince other photographers to come to this place and document the narrative of this country and show how beautiful this country is."

The center's next planned activity is a solo photo exhibition titled Passing By.

Organised by Jennifer Mudahogora, it will be the first solo exhibition since the centre was launched. It runs from March 17.

Nkinzingabo was inspired to start the Kigali Centre For Photography after taking part in Documenta, a contemporary art exhibition which lasts three months (July-September) in Germany.

"I was invited not as an exhibitor, but to meet and learn from other artistes and come back home and create something," he revealed.

"I had always had a dream to create a space for photography in Kigali and I felt this was the time".

His idea was to create a space "where someone can go for two to three months to learn more about photography", one where photographers could meet and display their work.

Rwanda

Scientists Decry Low Number of Girls Taking Science Courses

Scientists have called on education stakeholders, including parents and teachers, to rally young girls to pursue… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.