Uganda: NDA Should Put Its Act Together

editorial

On Tuesday, the National Drug Authority (NDA), announced the presence on the market of fake Hepatitis B drugs, which it said are being administered in immunisation camps.

NDA's director of product safety, Ms Helen Ndagij, named four towns, including Kampala Capital City Authority, and the health facilities that have been administering those "fake" drugs, but the announcement raises serious questions about the credibility of this information.

The authority, which is mandated to regulate the manufacture, importation, distribution and export of both human and veterinary drugs, has in the past been known to conduct much publicised operations around the country during which pharmacies and health centres found in breach of its regulations have often been closed or suspended.

Why has no action been taken against the eight establishments that it says were found administering fake Hepatitis B vaccines?

Failure to take action against the errant establishment coupled with the release of a list of "approved" Hepatitis B drugs suggests that some people in the authority might be getting sucked into pharmaceutical wars, which would not be good for the country. Tuesday's announcement also raises critical questions about efficiency levels at the authority.

Where are these fake drugs coming from? How did they get here in the first place? Where was NDA when they were getting imported into the country? It is the Authority that issues licenses for the importation of drugs. The criteria for licencing and importation is very well spelt out in the National Drug Policy and Authority (Importation and Exportation of Drugs ) regulations, which came into force on March 24, 2014.

The regulations clearly spell out that, "the Authority shall issue an import license where it is satisfied that the applicant meets the criteria" before adding that, "the Authority shall prior to issuing an import license, ascertain that the facility from which the drugs to be imported, are manufactured, complies with the internationally accepted Good Manufacturing Practice Guidelines adopted by the Authority.

The regulations also provide a comprehensive mechanism for verification of the drugs prior to dispatch from point of manufacture, verification for each particular drug and amounts and verification at port of entry. The authority also provides a list of approved and gazetted ports of entry and exit.

If some unscrupulous individuals managed to beat such an elaborate procedure and sneak fake drugs into the market, then some people at NDA are sleeping on the job. It is high time they put their act together.

