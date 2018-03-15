Kenya: Wrangling Cricket Kenya Officials Call Off SGM

The Cricket Kenya Special General Meeting that had been convened for Saturday at Ruaraka Sports Club has been postponed indefinitely.

Cricket Kenya acting chairman, Harpal Singh Sehmi, on Wednesday said the postponement was to allow for the filling of the position of both chairman and director of development which were left vacant following the resignation of Jackie Janmohamed and Abhijeet Raja Sarkar.

The two presented their resignation letters at the CK executive board meeting on February 17.

CK treasurer Ravi Kaul is the only other elected CK board member who has not yet resigned.

"There is a big leadership tussle in Mombasa between Coast Cricket Association (CCA) and the newly formed Mombasa County Cricket Association as regards which of the two groups should be represented in the Special General Meeting," Sehmi said.

"There was a game of cat and mouse being played by some CK board members who claim to have resigned, while knowing very well that they had not presented their resignation letters to CK general manager who acts as the secretary to the CK board."