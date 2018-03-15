Uganda: Community Policing Should Be Used As Solution to City Floods

Photo: Felix Ainebyoona/Daily Monitor

Flooding at the Rwizi Arch Hotel in Kamukuzi Division, Mbarara District after a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

opinion

The rain is here. It has been one week of downpour and so far, devastating flooding effects have been felt in the areas of, among others, Kigowa, Kalinabiri, Bwaise, Lufuka, Nalukolongo, Ndeeba, and Nateete where policemen lost their uniforms and personal belongings, and had to spend the night standing in flooded accommodation units.

The places most affected by the floods year after year, are low lying areas that were previously wetlands. Besides being an important ecological system where ensonzi (mudfish), emmale (catfish) were caught, the wetlands were crucial in filtering storm water before it got to Lake Victoria.

Ten-20 years ago, the public looked on as the wetlands were encroached upon. The public let people fill the wetland with soil to build structures on a social asset. The public relegated its responsibility of environmental stewardship granted to every individual as a duty by the article 17(j) of the constitution.

The responsibility was relegated to the understaffed, and ill equipped National Environmental Management Authority, and local governments. To the contrary, the public is more equipped to safeguard the environment than the government.

This is so because, the public is present at all times, as opposed to government that closes for the day, and weekends, when the environment is typically encroached upon. Members of the public are more than government employees, and cover more area than government can.

Other sectors, like law enforcement, have, for years, taken a step back and actively used the community in what is now termed as community policing. In communities where community policing is adopted, the public is able to prevent crime before it happens.

For the areas in Kampala where the wetlands have been built up, the local governments have to invest heavily in their drainage engineering services to save people's lives and property to avert situations like what happened in Nateete to the police and their families.

In developed countries, when wetlands are to be occupied, drainage engineers will build drainages that can accommodate the height of a wheel loader to manage flooding.

Looking into the future, the local governments also needs to recruit more planners. There is more to city planning than just approving plans which is what Kampala's planners are limited to doing due to understaffing that leaves them with no time to attend to the other areas of specialization in planning. In other countries, it is common for a city of 1 million people to maintain a staff complement of more than 100 planners directly employed by the City, and another 200 in the private sector as consultants because planning a beautiful city comes with different areas of planning like economic planning, heritage planning, planning for community services, strategic planning, zoning, regional planning etc.

The local government need to start trusting in the abilities of their planning department and putting to task their urban planners to create solutions like the densification strategy as well. Kampala is ready for a densification strategy, a strategy where single storey structures are replaced with low rise multifamily structures.

In addition to providing people with the option to leave the flood zones, and move to more appropriate locations, low lands can be recovered as wetlands to be used for regulated activities such as recreation, leisure (like NICAN resort), fish farming, greenery, growing of food crops, cultivation of papyrus, and the construction of transportation and utility corridors.

The densification strategy will efficiently increase the capacity of land in Kampala and its suburbs to accommodate our ballooning population growth, as well as release land surface for urban uses like employment centres (industrial land, retail), schools, open spaces, and hospitals, among others.

Mr Nyanzi is a physical planner in Buganda Land Board.