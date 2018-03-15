Uganda: Mutebi Worried About Strikers' Goal Dearth

Kampala — Ahead of the Caf Champions League return leg match against St George in which they must score to progress, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has lamented his strikers' profligacy in front of goal in the last four games.

Their stats are far from impressive as they seek to build on the first leg 0-0 draw in Ethiopia and Mutebi admitted the team's lack of precision in the final third is his current spot of bother.

Protagonist Derrick Nsibambi, trusted to fill the boots of last season's 32-goal hero Geoffrey Sserunkuma, has just scored only four league goals and has gone 270 minutes since he last netted against CNaPS in Madagascar.

His auxiliary, Muhammad Shaban last scored 360 minutes ago - a brace against Simba in the Uganda Cup and has been in and out with injuries.

270 barren minutes

Third choice option Patrick Kaddu still struggles with injuries and game time while midfielder cum striker Paul Mucureezi has also posted 270 goalless minutes.

"We can only boost their confidence in the box if we want to get them scoring again. In Addis, they missed four clear-cut chances. We have no option but to score at home," Mutebi told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Although he ponders maintaining the same team and formation employed in the first leg, Mutebi doesn't rule out replacing Mucureezi with Shaban to partner Nsibambi in search of an early goal.

"I have been trying to score but I was unlucky. I hope the goals will come against St George," Nsibambi revealed. Meanwhile, a 27-man St George delegation is set to touch down at Entebbe Airport this afternoon aboard Ethiopian Airways.

Saturday: Return leg

KCCA vs St George

Saturday, 4pm.

*First leg ended 0-0