Uganda: Kakumiro Faces Staffing Gap As Contracts for 30 Workers Expire

Kakumiro — Kakumiro District faces a huge staffing gap in the health department after contracts of more than 30 private medical workers employed by Infectious Disease Institute (IDI) to work in government health facilities expire.

The medical workers comprising senior doctors, midwives and nurses were employed by IDI, a non-governmental organisation, to work along with those employed by the government in health centres under a five-year project dubbed, Saving Mothers Giving Life in the then Kibaale District in 2012.

The project duration comes to an end on March 31 and this means that their contracts will automatically expire. The already looming staff crisis has puzzled the district.

The Kakumiro District chairperson, Mr Joseph Sentayi, describes the exodus of the trained health workers as a disaster.

He told Daily Monitor that the district, which is already grappling with a medical staff sealing at 42 per cent is likely to suffer setbacks, especially in health centres, where many mothers frequently report for deliveries.

"It will be a disaster if they just go because they have done a good job. We shall really miss them. Our staffing level is low. It will be bad if we lose them," he said.

When the project started in 2013, Kibaale District in a Memorandum of Understanding with IDI, agreed to have the workforce employed to work in government health facilities and to be retained as district staff at the expiry of the project.

However, Kibaale District was in 2016 split to create Kagadi and Kakumiro districts, which are already suffering budget constraints resulting from poor local revenue collection and under funding from the central government.

Mr Sentayi said the retention and integrating of the 30 medical workers in the district staff sealing as public servants will require the district to plan for more than Shs186 million as annual salary in the financial year 2018/2019.

"We have moved to key ministries like health, financial, public service to engage them on how to solve this problem. I am optimistic that we shall absorb them and I urge them to be patient," Mr Sentayi said.

The Kakumiro District health officer, Mr Robert Senteza, said there is a need to maintain the outgoing workforce, which he said needs financial support.

Staff re-enforcement

He said the five-year project has helped several health centres with staff re-enforcement, reduced the number of mothers dying while giving birth and provided key equipment in health centres among others.

"There is a need to keep the health workers in these remaining three months before the end of the financial year. We have found out that they need Shs45 million in the three months. These people are highly trained and experienced and we don't want to lose them," Mr Senteza said.

One of the midwives, whose contract is expiring on March 31, and did not want to be named expressed doubt if the district will retain them. She demanded that if the district is to retain them as public servants, their salaries should match what IDI has been paying them with all attached benefits and allowances.

"IDI has been paying us well and in time. We are hearing that the district wants to retain us as government employees but will they manage to pay us the amount we have been earning?" she asked.

The Greater-Kibaale IDI programmes coordinator, Mr Edward Kyagulanyi, told Daily Monitor that the project, which had employed private health workers to supplement on government staff at Kakumiro, Kakindo, Kisiita and Nkooko health centres said every project has a beginning and end.

When contacted, the State minister for Economic Monitoring, Dr Kasirivu Kyamanywa Atwooki, who is also the Bugangaizi West MP, said the district leadership was never coordinated in lobbying other ministries to ensure the health workers are retained.

IDI has been at the forefront of fighting against the death of mothers in labour and the district has been heavily leaning on it for key health services.

Mr Kyagulanyi said there is a need for the district to continue the services even in the absence of the organisation.