14 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rusizi - Man Arrested for Impersonating a Judge

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Rusizi District are holding a 49-year old man for allegedly impersonating a court judge and defrauding unsuspecting people.

The suspect was arrested on March 12 in Ngororero District as he fled, after investigations were launched into a fraud case filed by one of his victims in Rusizi.

Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Innocent Gasasira, the Police spokesperson for the Western region, said the suspect had fleeced the complainant of about Rwf240, 000.

"Recently, the son of the alleged victim was arrested for defilement. It is suspected that the conman guised as a judge and approached the woman (con victim), made her believe that he was in position to set free her son from custody," Gasasira said.

"The woman fell for it and sent him Rwf190, 000 in three installments through mobile banking. He then demanded another Rwf300, 000, which prompted her to call at the intermediate court in Rusizi to confirm only to be told that she was being conned. The suspect was tracked and arrested in Ngororero," he said.

According to Gasasira, the woman had sent an additional 50,000 to the conman which he was arrested trying to withdraw from an agent.

"This is deceit, usurpation of powers and titles with intent to mislead the public, and obtaining the property of another person by fraud," the spokesperson said.

Obtaining the property of another person by fraud, under article 318 of the Rwandan penal code, is punishable with a term of imprisonment three to five years and a fine of Rwf3 million to Rwf5 million.

Usurpation of duties, titles and uniform with intent to mislead the public is also punishable under article 616, with a jail term of one to three years.

Gasasira, however, faulted the victim for trying to bypass criminal procedures and warned against such criminal malpractices.

Rwanda

Scientists Decry Low Number of Girls Taking Science Courses

Scientists have called on education stakeholders, including parents and teachers, to rally young girls to pursue… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.