Rwanda: Rusizi - Man Arrested for Impersonating a Judge

Police in Rusizi District are holding a 49-year old man for allegedly impersonating a court judge and defrauding unsuspecting people.

The suspect was arrested on March 12 in Ngororero District as he fled, after investigations were launched into a fraud case filed by one of his victims in Rusizi.

Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Innocent Gasasira, the Police spokesperson for the Western region, said the suspect had fleeced the complainant of about Rwf240, 000.

"Recently, the son of the alleged victim was arrested for defilement. It is suspected that the conman guised as a judge and approached the woman (con victim), made her believe that he was in position to set free her son from custody," Gasasira said.

"The woman fell for it and sent him Rwf190, 000 in three installments through mobile banking. He then demanded another Rwf300, 000, which prompted her to call at the intermediate court in Rusizi to confirm only to be told that she was being conned. The suspect was tracked and arrested in Ngororero," he said.

According to Gasasira, the woman had sent an additional 50,000 to the conman which he was arrested trying to withdraw from an agent.

"This is deceit, usurpation of powers and titles with intent to mislead the public, and obtaining the property of another person by fraud," the spokesperson said.

Obtaining the property of another person by fraud, under article 318 of the Rwandan penal code, is punishable with a term of imprisonment three to five years and a fine of Rwf3 million to Rwf5 million.

Usurpation of duties, titles and uniform with intent to mislead the public is also punishable under article 616, with a jail term of one to three years.

Gasasira, however, faulted the victim for trying to bypass criminal procedures and warned against such criminal malpractices.